Grand Rapids Griffins Calder Cup Playoffs Preview: A Closer Look at the Juggernauts

The Texas Stars, who have won three games in a row and seven of 10, can particularly be a thorn in their side. They stumbled out of the gate but have been playing great across the board in the past three months and have the elite goaltending that can go up against the Griffins. While the Griffins have had their number this season, the last time the two teams met was in January, and the Stars have been a much better team since then.