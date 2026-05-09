Grand Rapids Advance To Central Division Finals

Manitoba would get off to a better start in the second period and eventually cap off with the equalizer after Colby Barlow passed the puck away from a crowd behind the net to defenseman Dylan Anhorn who scored from the slot. However, after a Moose power play would end with Manitoba only putting up one unsuccessful shot, Grand Rapids would find themselves on the power play again and two seconds before it's expiration, the Griffins would cash in with a man-advantage goal for the second time in the game, this time off the stick of defenseman Axel Sandin-Pellikka for the 2-1 lead into the second break.