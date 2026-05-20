Griffins' Brandsegg-Nygard's OT Game-Winner Forces Game Four In Central Division Finals

Grand Rapids outshot Chicago by exactly double at 16-8 in the opening period. With the advantage in shot volume, the Griffins would take the 2-0 lead withing the first 4:30 minutes with a goal from forward Carter Mazur and a power play score by forward John Leonard. 50 seconds later, the Wolves would respond right back with a goal from AHL All-Star defenseman Domenick Fensore from the right interior hash-marks to cut the deficit in half. While three of the Wolves' shots came in their two power plays in the frame, one managed to find it's way to the back of the net courtesy of AHL All-Star forward Justin Robidas to level the scores at 2-2 into the first break.