Griffins' Brandsegg-Nygard's OT Game-Winner Forces Game Four In Central Division Finals

The Grand Rapids Griffins beat the Chicago Wolves 4-3 after overtime to cut the Wolves' series lead to 2-1 in the Central Division Finals.
Grand Rapids outshot Chicago by exactly double at 16-8 in the opening period. With the advantage in shot volume, the Griffins would take the 2-0 lead withing the first 4:30 minutes with a goal from forward Carter Mazur and a power play score by forward John Leonard. 50 seconds later, the Wolves would respond right back with a goal from AHL All-Star defenseman Domenick Fensore from the right interior hash-marks to cut the deficit in half. While three of the Wolves' shots came in their two power plays in the frame, one managed to find it's way to the back of the net courtesy of AHL All-Star forward Justin Robidas to level the scores at 2-2 into the first break.
Despite having a second period where no team put up more than eight shots, there was no shortage of highlights as Chicago and Grand Rapids scored their second power play goals in their third and fifth man-advantage opportunities of the game respectively, heading into another break with scores tied again at 3-3.
The Griffins completely took over the game in the final frame, not allowing Chicago to put up their first shot until the 4:19 mark while putting up seven straight of their own. By the end of the period, Grand Rapids had outshot Chicago 17-3 yet could not punch in the game-winner, setting up overtime.
It took a while, but the Griffins' shot volume cashed with a game-winning goal by forward Michael Brandsegg-Nygard at the 9:22 mark of OT.
Overall, Grand Rapids had outshot Chicago by a massive 46-20 margin.
In the win, Grand Rapids goalie Michal Postava made 17 saves off 20 shots for a save percentage of 0.850.
Despite the loss, Chicago goalie Cayden Primeau registered 42 saves off 46 shots for a save percentage of 0.913.