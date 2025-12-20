Griffins' Goalie Cossa Records 14 Wins in First 15 Starts of Season

Detroit Red Wings first-rounder and Grand Rapids Griffin goalie Sebastian Cossa has put up an unprecedented 14 wins in his first 15 starts of the season, dating back to season opening night.

He is unquestionably the top net-minder this season.

The 23-year-old has also come a long way as he has put up the same amount of shutouts (3) in 81 games from the past two seasons combined that he put up in the 15 contests this season alone. That is the same amount in less than a fifth of the games.

Thanks to Cossa, the Griffins have achieved their best ever start at 24-1-0.

The Hamilton, Ontario native has registered a GAA of 1.68 and save percentage of .905 so far this season.