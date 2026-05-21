Hamilton Hammers Provide Optimism Yet Questions About Logistics Remain

“This is an exciting new chapter for Hamilton and another major milestone in our city’s growing reputation as a premier destination for sports and entertainment,” Andrea Horwath
The one word to best describe the introductory press conference for the Hamilton Hammers, the newest American Hockey League team, is excitement. For a hockey market starving for a team, there’s plenty of optimism in the air, and it was noticeable as the team’s name, logo, colors, and vision were announced on Thursday afternoon.
“This is an exciting new chapter for Hamilton and another major milestone in our city’s growing reputation as a premier destination for sports and entertainment,” Mayor Andrea Horwath stated. The New York Islanders' relocation of their team from Bridgeport to Hamilton is only the start. The PWHL will also bring a team to the market as part of the league’s expansion, putting Hamilton on the map for many hockey fans.
"We are excited to begin a new era of AHL hockey in the City of Hamilton," Scott Howson, AHL President, added in the team’s press release. "TD Coliseum is a first-class venue, and the partnership between the New York Islanders and Oak View Group – combined with the passionate support of the community – is sure to make the Hammers a success for years to come."
The introduction is part of the honeymoon phase. It’s a new era, and the hockey world is curious about whether the AHL will work in Hamilton, specifically, how the Islanders' relationship with the city and the fans will work in this new location.
The Optimism Surrounding Hamilton
The market has waited years for this opportunity. Hamilton, Ontario, is one of the fastest-growing cities in Canada and one of the biggest populations without a professional hockey team. For years, the question was why they don’t have an NHL team, with the answer being that they are too close to Buffalo and Toronto, which prevents them from gaining traction in the NHL.
The proximity to both major cities helps their cause for the AHL. Like many teams in the league, they are an affordable option for hockey fans who live in the area. A hockey fan in the greater Toronto area who isn’t a Maple Leafs fan can drive to Hamilton and watch a game without spending a fortune to do so.
The affordability is another reason fans are excited about a team in Hamilton. The city, while growing, is still a working-class city, and it’s why an AHL team is a great fit. That was a theme of the presser, as many of the speakers, including Howson, noted that the team is aiming for affordable games and promotions to appeal to the demographic. The Hammers' nickname reflects the area’s steel industry history, and the new era is leaning into that identity.
With a new arena and facilities, Hamilton is ready for the AHL. The question is whether they are ready for the Islanders, and that’s something that is left unanswered following their opening presser.
The Lingering Unanswered Questions
Bridgeport was an ideal spot for the Islanders. It was within driving distance for the players whenever they were called up or sent down, and three AHL teams were in the New England region.
For many fans, this move to Hamilton doesn’t make sense, especially as teams move their AHL (even ECHL) affiliates closer to their NHL teams. Think about all the teams that have moved out west in the past decade (Utica to Abbotsford for the Canucks, Manchester to Ontario for the Kings, Hamilton to Oklahoma City to Bakersfield for the Oilers).
When a player on the Islanders was called up, it was a quick drive to Long Island. Now, a player must fly from Hamilton to New York and handle the border crossing, customs, and all the other headaches that come with air travel (“Sir, that duffel bag is not a carry-on. And what’s in it anyway?”).
The logistics question is still unanswered. Presumably, the response from Hamilton is that the transportation and the airport are top-notch and up to standard for a call-up. Likewise, Darche, who was the GM of the Syracuse Crunch and in the Tampa Bay Lightning organization, has experience with long-distance affiliations. That said, only time will tell if Hamilton is a good place for the Islanders and their AHL team.
Speaking of the Islanders, their history also raises a few questions. Their relationship with Bridgeport never worked and eventually became damaged beyond repair, fueling a relocation. Plus, their history of icing non-competitive AHL teams doesn’t help the cause either, as a losing team in the AHL will turn fans away and prevent the market from truly taking off. Hamilton and the Islanders are optimistic, especially now that Darche is in charge of the on-ice product, yet history suggests they should proceed with caution.
The other unanswered question, at least for now, is why Hamilton didn’t succeed in the past. The market had AHL teams in previous eras, yet lost them to relocation. Why is this time around different?
Why The Hammers Might Nail It In The End
Winning fixes everything, and the Islanders are finally putting a winning team on the ice at the AHL level. The 2025-26 season was a sign that the future is bright for this team and that Darche will make the right moves to ice a competitive team.
While the Hammers are searching for a new head coach with Rocky Thompson joining the NHL team, they have a handful of young up-and-coming players who will kick off the ground running. Even if Victor Eklund is on the Islanders next season, most of the top prospects will start in the AHL, and more are on the way as part of Darche’s retool.
Aside from the team on the ice, Hamilton is better suited now to host an AHL team than in the past. The growing population, corporate influence, and infrastructure can allow the Hammers to build up a strong fanbase from day one.
And as a plus, the Hammers fit right into the North Division with the three teams in Upstate New York and two teams already in Ontario (the Laval Rocket and Cleveland Monsters round out the division). The Hammers will form instant rivalries, and from a convenient standpoint, they’ll have plenty of easy bus rides for divisional matchups.
The AHL is ready for a new era of hockey in Hamilton. Now, it’s all about the Hammers nailing the opportunity.