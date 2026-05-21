Hamilton Hammers Provide Optimism Yet Questions About Logistics Remain

Speaking of the Islanders, their history also raises a few questions. Their relationship with Bridgeport never worked and eventually became damaged beyond repair, fueling a relocation. Plus, their history of icing non-competitive AHL teams doesn’t help the cause either, as a losing team in the AHL will turn fans away and prevent the market from truly taking off. Hamilton and the Islanders are optimistic, especially now that Darche is in charge of the on-ice product, yet history suggests they should proceed with caution.