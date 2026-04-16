Hartford’s Struggles Reflect New York Rangers Organizational Failure

The bottom line is that the Rangers call up their prospects with the first chance they get and aren’t patient with them. It worked with Perreault, who has become a top-six forward and someone they can build around but it hasn’t with most of their depth skaters, some of whom were thrown into the fire this season with the Rangers out of the playoff race by the time the trade deadline rolled around. In fairness, some players have shown they can play at the next level in recent weeks, with some call-ups stepping up. “You don’t have to look much further than Gabe Perreault, Jaroslav Chmelar, Adam Sykora, Scott Morrow, and Dylan Garand,” Potulny stated when looking at the prospects the Wolf Pack have developed this season.