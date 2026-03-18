Hartford Wolf Pack Are Playing Smart Hockey in Time for Late Playoff Push

Trey Fix-Wolansky’s move to center has changed a lot for the Wolf Pack. The move happened out of necessity with Justin Dowling out of the lineup, yet it’s given the team a top line to lean on and, more importantly, it’s allowed Fix-Wolansky to make an impact in the middle of the ice. He had a six-game stretch where he scored seven goals and six assists, and the recent game saw him score twice to lead the way in the win.