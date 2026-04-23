Henderson Come From Behind to Beat San Jose in Game One of First Round Pacific Division Series

Just when it looked like the San Jose Barracuda were going to steal a win, the Henderson Silver Knights made a come-from-behind 5-4 win over the Sharks AHL affiliate team in Game One of the First Round Series of the Pacific Division in the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs after being down 3-1.
Despite getting the first four shots in the first 2:29 of the game, the Silver Knights were unable to score, all while the Barracuda showed efficiency and scored the game-opening goal in their third shot.
The Silver Knights nearly shot themselves in the foot. Henderson put themselves on the penalty-kill five times in which they had given up up six of San Jose's 15 shots on goal in all situations at that time. Two of those had been converted into goals including one by Igor Chernyshov that leveled the game at four apiece.
Henderson, to their credit, outsmarted the Barracuda as earlier during San Jose's fourth power play, Silver Knights' Dylan Coghlan laid out Luca Cagnoni, leading to Cagnoni to retaliate and incur a two-minute minor penalty for roughing. With a four-on-four ensuing, Hendersons' Jeremy Davies took advantage of the open ice and scored the Knights' third goal to level the game. With momentum carrying over, just over a minute later, 2019 Oilers second-rounder Raphael Lavoie scored his second goal to put Henderson up 4-3.
That set up overtime and 2024 first-rounder Trevor Connelly who already had two assists earlier in the game put in the game-winner 38 seconds into the frame.