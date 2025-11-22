Hershey Bears Acquire Garrett Pyke From Colorado Eagles In Exchange For Luke Toporowski

The Hershey Bears and Colorado Eagles have completed a trade with the Bears acquiring defenseman Garrett Pyke from the Eagles in exchange for forward Luke Toporowski.

Toporowski has one assist in five games with Hershey this season after joining the team on an AHL contract in July.

The 24-year-old had 28 point sin 53 games with the Iowa Wild last season and has 86 points in 171 career AHL games.

Pyke has three goals and seven points in 13 games with the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies this season.

The 26-year-old had two assists in 29 games with the Eagles and 13 points in 19 games last season, his first as a professional.

A native of Etobicoke, Ont., Pyke is expected to report to the Bears in the coming days.

11 different defenseman have appeared in a game for the Bears this season which should allow Pyke the opportunity to play in the AHL. The Eagles add some forward depth with Toporowski as many of their forwards have been up and down due to injuries with the Avalanche.