Hershey Goalie Stevenson's 36-Save Game Levels Atlantic Division Semifinals With WBS

The first shot in the game hadn't even been registered when Hershey's Aaron Ness committed a double minor penalty, putting Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on a four-minute power play at the 3:41 mark of the opening period. The Penguins put up just one shot in those four minutes. That one shot would be one of only three for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in the period as they were outshot by Hershey 8-3 in the frame, setting the Bears to put up the game-opening power play goal via the stick of forward Brett Leason and being up 1-0 by first intermission.