Iowa Wild 2026-27 American Hockey League Season Preview

The Iowa Wild haven’t made the playoffs since 2023, making them one of the punchlines in the American Hockey League. Does that change with Stu Bickell behind the bench?
The Iowa Wild have turned into the Central Division’s punching bag in recent years. The team has missed the playoffs in each of the past three seasons, which is quite remarkable considering 23 of the 32 qualify (their three-year drought is tied with the Utica Comets for the longest in the American Hockey League).
Iowa has become the Midwestern team that players avoid. Prospects have struggled to develop there in recent years, and veterans are quick to leave when given the chance. Even Greg Cronin, an established AHL coach, couldn’t turn them around and left after one season.
This is the team that first-time head coach Stu Bickell is inheriting. He faces an uphill battle as he tries to change the culture. The Minnesota Wild are uninterested in the AHL team or the prospects, something their recent blockbuster trades have reflected, and Bickell doesn’t have much to work with. So, what can he do?
Stats from 2025-26:
Record: 27-36-6-3 (6th in the Pacific Division, 14th in the Western Conference & tied for 28th in the AHL)
Offense: 2.48 goals per game (31st in the AHL)
Defense: 3.13 goals per game (16th in the AHL)
The Burning Question: Will The New Faces Turn Things Around?
The turnaround starts with Bickell, who is getting his first opportunity as a head coach. He’ll try to bring structure and discipline to the Wild, and considering his background with defense, he’ll hone in on that strength. It will be interesting to see how he improves an offense that was the second-worst in the AHL and only had one player with 40 or more points on it.
The bigger issue is whether he can build winning habits in Iowa. It’s hard to turn around a team that hasn’t made the playoffs in each of the past three seasons. It’s tougher when there aren’t many prospects to work with and lean on to make the most of a rough season.
The new faces on the roster might help. The Wild overhauled the veteran group and has a handful of new names who can turn things around. The unknown is how the new goaltending tandem, which features younger options, will fare.
Why The Wild Are Optimistic
The veterans the Wild added will turn things around. Justin Kirkland, Mason Shaw, and Jagger Joshua combined for 34 goals last season, and the trio will, at the very least, upgrade the offense while possibly turning the team around altogether. While Reilly Webb isn't a scoring threat, the Wild also signed him from the Hershey Bears, bringing a winning culture with him.
The offseason additions join a handful of returning players to form a formidable group. Gerry Mayhew, who led the Wild with 42 points, is back along with Dylan Gambrell and Tyler Pitlick to give them a strong top six. It also helps that the prospects who return will only look better this season, especially defenseman David Spacek, who had 36 points last season.
If the Wild have great goaltending, this team can make noise in the Central Division. They are turning to two young goaltenders in Riley Mercer and William Rousseau, who both showed flashes last season in small sample sizes (eight for Mercer and 12 for Rousseau). They can be the difference for the Wild this season if they give them a reliable tandem.
Prospects To Watch
Last season, only one rookie on the Wild had over six points. It speaks to how depleted the farm system is. That’s what happens when the NHL team acquires Quinn Hughes, Bobby Brink, and other veterans while moving prospects in the process.
An interesting prospect to watch is Charlie Stramel, who spent the past few years in college. He can start the season in Iowa and impress as a center, making his way to Minnesota by midseason for a team that needs centers.
Speaking of centers, the Wild have some height they can look forward to. Specifically, Hunter Haight and Riley Heidt are the two bright spots from last season who can become depth pieces at the NHL level.
The defenseman who stood out last season was David Spacek, who stepped up on both ends and developed into a steady option for the AHL team. It’s hard to break through on the NHL team’s defense but Spacek can establish himself as that first call-up.
Viking Gustafsson-Nyberg is the other blueliner to keep an eye on, and not just because of his name (although it is catchy). He joined the team late last season and is a bigger-bodied, stay-at-home type, someone who projects more to the second or third pair at the NHL level.
The underlying question with all these prospects is whether they'll be on the NHL team or part of another trade to upgrade the NHL team. The Wild are pushing all the chips in to win now and make a run at the Stanley Cup, and the chance to land a number one center or another elite talent might convince general manager (GM) Bill Guerin to move more prospects to do so.