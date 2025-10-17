Iowa Wild Sign 2019-20 AHL MVP Gerry Mayhew To One-Year Contract

The Iowa Wild announced they have signed forward and former AHL MVP Gerry Mayhew to a one-year AHL contract for the 2025-26 season.

Mayhew took home the Cunningham Award as league MVP and led the league in goals after scoring 39 goals and 61 points in 49 games with the Wild in 2019-20. He is also the Iowa Wild all-time franchise goal leader with 97.

The 32-year-old had 14 goals and 35 points in 56 games with the Rockford IceHogs last season.

A respected veteran, Mayhew has 163 goals and 310 points in 445 career AHL games over parts of 10 seasons. He has 13 goals and 15 points in 57 career NHL games with the Wild, Philadelphia Flyers, and Anaheim Ducks.

Mayhew turned pro with the Wild in 2017 after four seasons at Ferris State University.

With the acquisition of Oskar Olausson and the signing of Mayhew the Wild have significantly improved their offense in one day.

