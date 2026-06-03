Ivan's Eleventh Hour Game-Winner Gives Colorado 2-1 Lead In Western Conference Finals

The third period started with the Eagles having 1:45 minutes left in their third power play. Before Colorado could even register a shot, Chicago went the other way on a 3v2 short-handed opportunity with defenseman and AHL All-Star Domenick Fensore scoring from the slot 31 seconds into the frame to cut the Wolves' deficit in half at 2-1. Including that shot, Chicago would barely outshoot 7-5 for the next 11:41 minutes, but the Wolves had a span of 2:55 minutes where they put up four straight shots with the first one being the equalizer courtesy of defenseman Cal Foote to level the score at two apiece. The Eagles responded by kicking into high gear for the remainder of the period, outshooting the Wolves 6-1 with the final shot of the game being the game-winner by forward Ivan Ivan with 51 seconds left in regulation and giving Game Three to the Eagles.