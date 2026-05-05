Laczynski Scores Game-Winner In 2OT To Draw Henderson Level In Pacific Division Semifinals

Henderson had only put up one shot in the first 6:24 minutes. They still managed to score at the 7:12 mark after the Silver Knights' Jonas Rondbjerg took the puck away from the Eagles' Taylor Makar in Colorado's right faceoff zone, leaving a loose puck which forward Braeden Bowman shot with a one-timer past Eagles goalie Trent Miner for the 1-0 lead. Henderson put up the last four of their eight shots in the final 6:43 of the frame. The first of these was put up by Ben Hemmerling which Miner denied but was taken out by Hemmerling. That left an open net which Tanner Laczynski easily scored on the rebound. However, that goal was taken off the board due to the early goalie interference penalty by Hemmerling on Miner, leaving the score 1-0 at the first break.