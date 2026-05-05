Laczynski Scores Game-Winner In 2OT To Draw Henderson Level In Pacific Division Semifinals

The Henderson Silver Knights beat the Colorado Eagles 4-3 in double overtime to draw the Pacific Division Semifinals level in the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs.
Henderson had only put up one shot in the first 6:24 minutes. They still managed to score at the 7:12 mark after the Silver Knights' Jonas Rondbjerg took the puck away from the Eagles' Taylor Makar in Colorado's right faceoff zone, leaving a loose puck which forward Braeden Bowman shot with a one-timer past Eagles goalie Trent Miner for the 1-0 lead. Henderson put up the last four of their eight shots in the final 6:43 of the frame. The first of these was put up by Ben Hemmerling which Miner denied but was taken out by Hemmerling. That left an open net which Tanner Laczynski easily scored on the rebound. However, that goal was taken off the board due to the early goalie interference penalty by Hemmerling on Miner, leaving the score 1-0 at the first break.
At the 4:07 mark of the second period, thanks to a Henderson giveaway in the Silver Knights zone, Eagles forward TJ Hughes took advantage and put in the equalizer. For a period of 8:26 in the middle of the frame, Colorado held Henderson shotless while registering five shots of their own. The second of these resulted in a go-ahead goal by forward Alex Barre-Boulet to put give the Eagles the 2-1 lead. Still, despite getting outshot 11-8 by Colorado in the period, Henderson had three of the five last shots in the period including the equalizer by defenseman Lukas Cormier.
The Silver Knights started the third period hot, putting up the first nine shots of the period in the opening 5:19 minutes of the frame. But then Colorado got a golden 3-on-1 opportunity on the other end and scored the go-ahead goal off their first shot of the period at the 6:49 mark via the stick of forward TJ Tynan to put the Eagles up for the second time in the night at 3-2. Henderson would not back down and would equalize just 28 seconds later courtesy of defenseman Viliam Kmec, setting up overtime.
In a test for the goaltenders in first overtime, Henderson put up 11 of the 13 shots in the top 10:53 minutes of the period, while Colorado put up eight of the final 10 shots in the frame. Eventually, just under two minutes into second OT, Laczynski would score the power play winner after having had one taken off the board earlier in the game, leveling the series.
Henderson goalie and AHL All-Star Carl Lindbom made 36 saves off 39 shots for a save percentage of 0.923.
Colorado goalie Miner made 38 saves off 42 shots for a save percentage of 0.905.