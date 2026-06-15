Leafs Sign Forward Prospect Koblar To Three-Year ELC

The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward prospect Tinus Luc Klobar to a three-year, entry-level contract on Monday.
The 18-year-old was taken with the 64th-overall selection of the 2025 NHL Draft.
Koblar spent last season with Leksands IF of the Swedish Hockey League where he scored 14 points (8G, 6A) in 47 games.
The Slovenia born forward, who represents Norway internationally, played for the team at last month’s World Championships, being the top-scorer on the squad with nine points (3G, 6A) in 10 games en route to a bronze medal finish.
He also appeared at the Division IA of the 2026 World Junior Championships, scoring five goals and five assists in five games to help promote Norway to the 2027 World Junior Championships.