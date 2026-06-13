Lettieri Multi-Point Game, Akhtyamov Win Game One For Toronto In Calder Cup Finals

The second period went off to a slow start with only seven combined shots in the top half. The Wolves' first shot did not come in until the 4:13 mark in their second unsuccessful power play. But at the 14:13 mark, Chicago forward Noel Gunler would find fellow forward Skyler Brind'Amour in the slot with the latter finishing with the go-ahead goal to put the Western Conference champions up 2-1. After the Leafs AHL affiliates would also go unsuccessful on their second man-advantage, Marlies forward Ryan Tverberg would feed fellow forward Cedric Pare in the slot and Pare would also zip the puck past Chicago goalie Amir Miftakhov to tie the game for the second time at two apiece.