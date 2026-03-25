Maine Forward Nadeau Signs One-year Contract with Laval Rocket

Maine forward Josh Nadeau has signed a one-year AHL-only contract with the Laval Rocket which will cover the 2026-27 season. He will play the remainder of this season on a Professional Tryout contract (PTO).
He is the brother of 2026 AHL All-Star, Chicago Wolves forward Bradly Nadeau.
The 22-year-old was the second-highest scorer on the Maine Black Bears with 30 points (17G, 13A) in 30 games. His 17 goals were also the second-highest on the team.
He was voted to the 2025-26 All-Hockey East First Team.
In his three seasons at Maine, he had scored 104 points (45G, 59A) in 104 games.