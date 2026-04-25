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Manitoba Win Thriller To Level Central Division First Round Series With Milwaukee cover image

Manitoba Win Thriller To Level Central Division First Round Series With Milwaukee

Ismail Fasih
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Manitoba Moose/Winnipeg Jets goaltender Domenic DiVincentiis (50) gets ready for a shot against the Edmonton Oilers in a preseason game at Rogers Place in Edmonton, AB. (Source: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images)Manitoba Moose/Winnipeg Jets goaltender Domenic DiVincentiis (50) gets ready for a shot against the Edmonton Oilers in a preseason game at Rogers Place in Edmonton, AB. (Source: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images)

A game-winning goal in a power play in the final minute of the game gave the Manitoba Moose a 2-1 victory over the Milwaukee Admirals in the First Round Series of the Central Division in the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs to ensure a finale Game Three.

In a game where there were a total of nine power plays, only the Moose took advantage and came away with the game-winner courtesy of forward David Gustafsson.

After a relatively competitive first period where the shot differential was 11-9 favoring Manitoba, the Moose absolutely stonewalled the Admirals in the final two periods, outshooting Milwaukee 24-11.

Milwaukee had four opportunities on the power play and could only put up five of their 21 shots on goal in those four man-advantage situations. However, they were unable to find the back of the net.

The one time Milwaukee scored was in a shorthanded situation when AHL All-Star defenseman Ryan Ufko caught a lucky break when the puck found him as he was leaving the penalty box (at the end of a 5v3 PK situation) and scored on a breakaway opportunity.

Manitoba goalie Domenic DinVincentiis made 19 saves off 21 shots for the win, putting up a save percentage of 0.905.

Milwaukee goalie Matthew Murray made 33 saves off 35 shots to put up a save percentage of 0.943.

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