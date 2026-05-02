Marlies' Power Play Unit Evens North Division Semifinal Series With Laval

The Toronto Marlies beat the Laval Rocket 6-2 to level the North Division Semifinals 1-1 in the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs.
In the beginning, Laval outshot Toronto 11-5 12:22 minutes into the first period leading to a goal by forward Laurent Dauphin and a power play score by forward Joshua Roy. Toronto would then outshoot Laval 4-3 for the remainder of the period including getting the first of their four power play goals from forward Logan Shaw at the 14th minute of the first frame.
The Marlies would be the recipient of a 4-minute power play early in the second period where forward Vinni Lettieri put in the equalizer for Toronto. Deep towards the end of the period, the Marlies were given their seventh power play chance and forward Luke Haymes nailed the game-winner for Toronto at 3-2. The Rocket had one 51-second power play opportunity in the second frame but put up zero shots.
In the first minute of the third period, forward Easton Cowan scored a between-the-legs dagger to bag the insurance goal. With an empty-netter, another power play goal scored by defenceman Noah Chadwick later on and the Marlies outshooting the Rocket 11-9 in the third period, Game One was sealed in the bag for Toronto.
Marlies goalie Artur Akhtyamov made 29 saves off 31 shots for a save percentage of 0.935.
Laval goalie Kaapo Kahkonen made 26 saves off 31 shots for a save percentage of 0.839.