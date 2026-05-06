McGroarty's OT Game-Winner Gives Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Series Lead In Atlantic Division Semifinals

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton would limit Hershey to only two shots while putting up four of their own in the first 8:28 minutes of the opening period. Two of the Penz' shots would result in goals by Phil Kemp and Mikhail Ilyin to go up 2-0 early in the game. But then, Bears forward Ivan Mioshnichenko would take advantage of a 3-on-2 situation and score at the 9:49 mark to cut the deficit in half. After that Hershey would take control for the rest of the period, going on an 11-3 shooting run including five shots on an unsuccessful power play. Still, forward Bogdan Trineyev would find the back of the Penguins' net at the 18:09 mark, leaving the score at 2-2 by first intermission.