Mehta Wants To Change Devils Culture & It Starts In Utica

For the Devils to acquire Lombardi for a late-round pick, the question becomes why the Detroit Red Wings were willing to trade him so easily. He has the skill to play at the NHL level, yet they didn't see him as part of their future plans. That's why they moved him, since the Griffins have forward prospects on top of prospects and are looking to give them more ice time next season. The Devils, meanwhile, need the help and will gladly take it.