Mehta Wants To Change Devils Culture & It Starts In Utica

If they want ot be competitive in the long run, they need a good American Hockey League team. Adding talented players at that level accomplishes that.
The Utica Comets were one of the worst teams in the American Hockey League in each of the past two seasons, finishing at the bottom of the North Division and failing to make the playoffs. It was an environment where the New Jersey Devils' prospects stagnated in their development and struggled to improve.
When Sonny Mehta was hired as the general manager, he wanted to change the culture from the top down. What he helped build with the Florida Panthers as an assistant GM is what he wants to do with the Devils. It starts by turning around the AHL team.
On Thursday, the night before the 2026 draft (Christmas Eve for some folks out there), Mehta made a pair of trades to do just that. The big one was acquiring Amadeus Lombardi, while the subtle one was adding Declan Chisholm.
Lombardi Boosts Utica's Offense
The Comets struggled to find scoring of any sort last season. Some of that can be blamed on the lack of forward prospects in the Devils system. It can also be pinned on the lack of veteran talent. The Comets averaged only 2.76 goals per game, which was sixth-worst in the AHL.
Lombardi adds that skill to the offense that the Comets lacked. With 16 goals and 26 assists in 47 games, he was a key part of the Grand Rapids Griffins forward group and is sure to be one of the top-six forwards next season.
At 23 and on his second contract, Lombardi is also a tweener. He's still young yet not young enough to be a prospect. He's older but not a true veteran. At the same time, this allows him to be a leader in the Comets' room, someone who can help the prospects develop and learn the pro game while he fights for a shot in the NHL as well.
For the Devils to acquire Lombardi for a late-round pick, the question becomes why the Detroit Red Wings were willing to trade him so easily. He has the skill to play at the NHL level, yet they didn't see him as part of their future plans. That's why they moved him, since the Griffins have forward prospects on top of prospects and are looking to give them more ice time next season. The Devils, meanwhile, need the help and will gladly take it.
Chisholm Is A Depth Defenseman
Ideally, the Devils use Chisholm as their seventh defenseman, who joins the lineup whenever there's an injury. The Devils lacked that stopgap option in the previous years and can use a player like that in their lineup. It's what Chisholm has become at 26 as he joins his fourth team in six years.
Chisholm can also be the leader of the defense at the AHL level. While he must clear waivers to join the Comets, he can be the veteran of the unit. While the Devils have a handful of prospects on their AHL team, they lack a shutdown option.
That's what Chisholm is. He can add stability to the Comets' defense and teach some of the younger players how to play the two-way game. In all, his presence upgrades the Devils both now and in the long run.
At Best, Both Skaters Are Adding Depth To The Devils
Lombardi, while older, is still only 23. For many players, this is still the early years of their career, and the forward is developing. He can hit his stride this season and become a key part of the middle six, especially if he adds a physical element to his game.
Chisholm, meanwhile, is slated to be the extra defenseman. At 26, he's also beginning to enter his prime years. So, he can be that extra defenseman who fills in for injuries, which, with the Devils, has become an annual occurrence in their defense.
One of the issues the Devils experienced in each of the past three seasons was the lack of depth. Specifically, when their stars went down with an injury, they had no answers. These players are part of the answer to Mehta's plan to turn things around.
And if they aren't on the NHL team, they'll be key parts of the AHL team, turning around the culture there. The Devils don't have a great farm system but the Panthers didn't either. However, the Panthers had an AHL team that helped their prospects take steps forward in the Charlotte Checkers, and that's something Mehta can bring to the Devils right off the bat.