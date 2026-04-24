Michael DiPietro is The AHL’s Best Player & Deserves an NHL Opportunity Next

That’s the other issue teams look at, the difference between the AHL and the NHL, especially with how offense is generated. The AHL is chaos with lucky bounces, shots from the point, and quick scoring chances with minimal puck movement. The NHL has more structure and detail, as teams will score on one-timers or set plays off the face-off. It’s why teams want a bigger goaltender in the net who can make the stop even without being in the right position. DiPietro is a good AHL goaltender. The NHL remains an unknown, and general managers (GMs) don’t want to take a chance on him, knowing their jobs are on the line.