Michigan Forward Duke and Wisconsin Defenseman Horbach Join WBS Penguins

Wisconsin Badgers forward Jack Horbach (22) prepares for a face off against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks in the semifinals of the 2026 NCAA men's Frozen Four at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV. (Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images)
Michigan alternate captain and forward Tyler Duke and Wisconsin defenseman Jack Horbach have been signed to an AHL-only contract with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins for the 2026-27 season.
Duke just wrapped up a four-year NCAA career split between Michigan and the Ohio State Buckeyes. This season, he helped the Wolverines capture the Big Ten Championship while scoring 18 points (2G, 16A) and leading the team with 84 penalty minutes.
In all, the 21-year-old has scored 59 points (13G, 46A) in 147 collegiate games.
Horbach has played all four of his college years in Wisconsin, scoring 39 points (16G, 23A) in 143 games.
This past season, he scored eight points (3G, 5A) in 39 games during his senior year, including the game-winning goal in their Regional Semifinal victory over Dartmouth en route to the Badgers winning the National Championship.