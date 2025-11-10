Milwaukee Admirals Goaltender Matt Murray Named AHL Player Of The Week

Milwaukee Admirals goaltender Matt Murray has been named AHL Player of the Week for the period ending Nov. 9.

Murray made two starts last week and stopped 47 of the 48 shots he faced, helping the Admirals win a home-and-home against the Rockford IceHogs.

The 27-year-old now has a 5-0-2 record, 1.96 GAA, .931 SP, and one shutout this season.

The St. Albert, Alta., native led the AHL with a .932 SP last season, was named to the AHL Second All-Star Team, and represented the Central Division at the all-star game.

Now in his fourth full season as a professional, Murray has a 70-36-19 record and .918 SP in 121 career AHL appearances with the Admirals and Texas Stars. He has a 2-2 record with a .885 SP and one shutout in four NHL games with the Dallas Stars.

Murray originally turned pro in 2022 with the Stars after five seasons at UMass. He finished his NCAA career with a 73-39-4 record, .916 SP, two Hockey East championships, and a Hockey East Third All-Star Team appearance.

Hartford Wolf Pack forward Gabe Perreault was named AHL Player of the Week last week.