Miner's 20-Save Shutout Puts Colorado Up One In Pacific Division Finals

In the second period, the Eagles widened the shooting differential at 13-4 and with the heavy shot volume finally scored not one, but two goals - first was the game-winner when forward Ronnie Attard sniped from the high slot past Firebirds goalie Nikke Kokko. The second goal came about when Colorado forwards Taylor Makar and TJ Hughes double-teamed Coachella Valley defenseman Ville Ottavainen with Hughes taking advantage of the 2-on-1 situation and scoring past Ottavainen and Kokko to go up 2-0 into the second intermission.