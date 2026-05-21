Monsters' Defense Powers Cleveland To 2-1 Series Lead In North Division Finals

The Monsters imposed their will on the Marlies from the get-go, outshooting Toronto 10-2 in the opening 12:12 minutes of the game. Inevitably, Cleveland would score with the game-opening as well as game-winning goal by forward Owen Sillinger at the 4:57 mark. After Marlies goalie and AHL All-Star Artur Akhtyamov put an already dangerous looking Monsters team on the man-advantage via a tripping penalty, the 24-year-old Russian gave up his second goal of the day with a power play goal by forward Hudson Fasching for the 2-0 lead going into the first break. Cleveland had outshot Toronto by a massive 15-6 margin in the first frame.