Monsters' Defense Powers Cleveland To 2-1 Series Lead In North Division Finals

The Cleveland Monsters beat the Toronto Marlies 4-0 to go up 2-1 in the North Division Finals.
The Monsters imposed their will on the Marlies from the get-go, outshooting Toronto 10-2 in the opening 12:12 minutes of the game. Inevitably, Cleveland would score with the game-opening as well as game-winning goal by forward Owen Sillinger at the 4:57 mark. After Marlies goalie and AHL All-Star Artur Akhtyamov put an already dangerous looking Monsters team on the man-advantage via a tripping penalty, the 24-year-old Russian gave up his second goal of the day with a power play goal by forward Hudson Fasching for the 2-0 lead going into the first break. Cleveland had outshot Toronto by a massive 15-6 margin in the first frame.
Cleveland would severely restrict the Marlies' offence in the second period, limiting the Leafs' AHL affiliates to only four shots including a period of 15:02 minutes where Toronto would be shutout in shots. The game remained at 2-0 in favor of Cleveland heading into the final frame.
Toronto would once again be restricted by the Monsters' defence, being limited to only six shots, cutting off any meaningful chances of a comeback.
Cleveland outshot Toronto 30-16 with the Marlies producing two unproductive shots in three power plays.
Monsters goalie Zach Sawchenko registered a 16-save shutout.
Despite the loss, Marlies goalie Akhtyamov made 26 saves off 28 shots for a save percentage of 0.929.