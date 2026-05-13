Murashov's 24-Save Shutout Gives Penguins 1-0 Lead in Atlantic Division Finals

In the 7:19 mark of the final period, Penguins forward Tanner Howe poked the puck away from Thunderbirds defenseman Adam Jiricek in the Penz' zone before going on a breakaway and successfully scoring the other way for a 2-0 lead for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. But since then, the Penguins limited the T-Birds to only five shots for the remainder of the game, essentially cutting off any quality scoring opportunities for Springfield and giving the win to the Penz in Game One.