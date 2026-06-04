Murashov's 32-Save Performance Levels ECF Despite Disastrous Play Early On

After Wilkes-Barre/Scranton put up the first three shots of the game including one in their first power play in the opening four minutes, the Marlies scored a short-handed goal at the 4:15 mark with their first shot when Pens goalie Sergei Murashov misread the path of a cleared puck which he was gathering from the trapezoid off the backwall. The puck rolled ahead of him in front of an empty goal becoming easy pickings for Marlies forward Benoit-Olivier Girouix, putting Toronto up 1-0. Around 10 minutes later, the Marlies found themselves on their own first power play and forward Vinni Lettieri scored just eight seconds in at the 14:14 mark to put Toronto up 2-0 going into the first intermission.