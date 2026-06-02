Murashov's 36-Save Game Give Pens First Win In Eastern Conference Finals

The first period saw no shortage of action with a combined 31 shots with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton just edging Toronto 16-15. For the first 12:15 minutes, the Pens outshot the Marlies 13-8 with the seven shots before the last one all belonging to the Penguins. The final shot in that time frame not only belonged to Toronto, but it was the game-opening goal scored by forward Vinni Lettieri to put the Marlies up 1-0. The lead was short-lived however as 50 seconds later, Toronto put Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on their first power play and despite initially giving up three short-handed shots, the Pens punched in the equalizer with their first shot of the man-advantage courtesy of a tip-in shot by forward Aidan McDonough from Gabe Klassen to go into first intermission level at 1-1.