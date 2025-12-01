New York Islanders Recall Forward Marc Gatcomb

The New York Islanders announced they have recalled forward Marc Gatcomb from the Bridgeport Islanders.

He did not appear in the Islanders' game against the Washington Capitals on Nov. 30 after playing in a back-to-back with Bridgeport but with Kyle Palmieri out for the season he will likely earn some NHL minutes in the coming games.

Gatcomb has four goals and eight points in 15 games in the AHL this season and is pointless in one NHL game.

The 26-year-old has 25 goals and 62 points in 165 career AHL games with the Abbotsford Canucks and Islanders. He has eight goals and nine points in 40 career NHL games, all with the Islanders.

The Woburn, Mass., native originally turned pro in 2022 with the Canucks after four years with the University of Connecticut where he racked up 46 points in 124 games.

