New York Rangers Assign Gabe Perreault And Scott Morrow To Hartford Wolf Pack

The New York Rangers announced they have assigned forward Gabe Perreault and defenseman Scott Morrow to their AHL affiliate Hartford Wolf Pack, the team announced Friday.

The team's highest touted prospect, Perreault recorded 48 points in 37 games with Boston College and 10 points in seven games at the World Junior Championship, helping Team USA win a gold medal last season before turning pro.

The 20-year-old played in five games with the Rangers at the end of last season and failed to pick up a point.

The 23rd overall selection by New York in the 2023 draft, Perreault is a fantastic passer and looks to hone his all-around game in the AHL.

Perreault finished his two-year NCAA career with 73 assists and 108 points in 73 games.

Morrow notched six points in 14 games with the Carolina Hurricanes and 39 points in 52 games with the AHL's Chicago Wolves last season, his full full season as a pro.

A second round selection of the Hurricanes in 2021, Morrow was traded to the Rangers in the deal that sent K'Andre Miller to Carolina.

The 22-year-old will join Derrick Pouliot - who finished second among AHL defensemen in scoring last season - on the Wolf Pack back-end and should help the team produce offense.

Morrow recorded 94 points in 109 games over three NCAA seasons at UMass.

Both players will likely see playing time for the Rangers at some point this season but for now will be a massive boost to a Hartford team who scored the fourth least goals in the AHL last season.

