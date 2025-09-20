New York Rangers Assign Goaltenders Callum Tung And Hugo Ollas To AHL Hartford

The New York Rangers announced they have assigned goalies Callum Tung and Hugo Ollas to their AHL affiliate Hartford Wolf Pack.

The Rangers also released forwards Gavin Hain, Zakary Karpa, Sullivan Mack and Kyle Jackson and defensemen Chris Ortiz and Cooper Moore from their PTOs, they will all report to the Wolf Pack.

Tung originally joined the Wolf Pack in April after a fantastic showing at the NCAA Tournament with the University of Connecticut. He had a 10-4-1 record with a .933 SP and 2.03 GAA and was named to the Hockey East All-Rookie team in his lone NCAA season.

The 21-year-old had a 1-1 record with an .893 SP in two AHL appearances last season.

Ollas had a 12-16-3 record with an .896 SP split between the ECHL's Bloomington Bisons and Worcester Railers last season.

The 23-year-old has one career appearance with the Wolf Pack.

A seventh round pick of the Rangers in 2020, Ollas spent three years at Merrimack College before turning pro.

With goaltenders Dylan Garand and Talyn Boyko also under contract Ollas and Tung will fight for the bulk of the starts behind Garand.

Check out our AHL to KHL signing tracker and AHL Free Agency signing tracker.