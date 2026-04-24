On Bridgeport, Bad Luck, Hockey & Life is Sometimes Not Fair

Terry is left with an uncertain future, and he’s not the only one. The Islanders fans are in the same boat, and it’s all because of factors out of their control. Hockey is a game of luck, both good and bad. That said, in hockey, good teams find ways to create their own good luck. The cynic looks at the Islanders and says they put themselves in this spot. Would they lose Game Two against the Bears if a skater were around for the loose puck and didn’t let Bitten crash the net for the rebound? Would the team relocate if there was a winning AHL team in Bridgeport and the fans weren’t turned off by the on-ice product? The Islanders are leaving, and the fans ultimately suffer from it but the move was years in the making.