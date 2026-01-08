One AHL Player Named To Latvia's 2026 Men's Olympic Roster

One current AHL player has been named to Latvia’s men's ice hockey roster for the 2026 Olympic Games.

That will be forward Dans Locmelis of the Providence Bruins.

Locmelis has 12 goals and nine assists in 30 games as a rookie for Providence this season.

He has also represented Latvia once in the U16 World Championships, twice in the U18 World Championships twice, thrice at the World Juniors and the same number of times at the World Championships.

Eduards Tralmaks of the Grand Rapids Griffins (Detroit Red WIngs), Sandis Vilmanis of the Charlotte Checkers (Florida Panthers) and Eriks Mateiko of the Hershey Bears (Washington Capitals) were all also selected, but they were called up recently by their respective NHL franchises.



