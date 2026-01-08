One AHL Player Named To Slovakia's 2026 Olympic Team

Slovakia's roster for the the 2026 Winter Olympics Hockey tournament was revealed earlier today and one AHL player made the cut.

Iowa Wild goalie Samuel Hlavaj was the lucky honoree.

Hlavaj has a record of 4-7-2 with a GAA of 3.47 and a save percentage of .876 in 13 games for Iowa this season. He has represented Slovakia twice at the U18 World Championships, thrice at the World Juniors and the same number of times in the World Championships.

San Jose Barracuda forward Pavol Regenda would've been the second one, but he was called up by the Sharks about a week ago.