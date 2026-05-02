Ontario Offense, Copley's 34-Save Game Even Pacific Semifinals Against Coachella Valley

Ontario started the game going on a 4-0 shooting run in the first 6:18 minutes of the frame. After that, Coachella Valley would put up six straight shots in a span of 6:24 minutes where the third one resulted in the game-opening goal by forward Lleyton Roed to put the Firebirds up 1-0. Ontario would have the last four shots for the final 3:21 minutes of the period where forward Logan Brown would put in the equalizer.