Poirirer, Texas Defense Humble Chicago In Game One of Central Division Semifinals

The Texas Stars beat the Chicago Wolves 2-0 in Game One of the Central Division Semifinals in the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs.
The Stars limited the Wolves to 16 shots, helping out Texas goalie Remi Poirier in registering a well-earned shutout.
Chicago didn't put up any shots for 12:11 straight minutes of game time starting from the end of the first period going into the second period despite having an opportunity on the power play. During this time frame, Texas put up 11 shots on Wolves goalie Cayden Primeau.
The next shot Chicago got was only after Texas' Cross Hanas' shot rung off the Chicago post following a breakaway opportunity after pouncing on a giveaway by Wolves defenseman Jusso Valimaki, allowing Chicago's Cal Foote to go straight away to the other end and put a shot on Poirier.
After Chicago had gone 0-for-2 earlier with just one shot in the man-advantage, Texas would strike gold with the second shot of their first power play coming courtesy of forward Artem Shlaine. The 24-year-old would also later pocket the empty-netter.
Texas put up 10 shots in the first and last periods individually, whereas Chicago never put up double-digits shots in any single period. In the end, the Stars outshot the Wolves 27-16.
Texas goalie Poirier registered a 16-save shutout.
Despite the loss, Chicago goalie Primeau made 25 saves off 26 shots for a save percentage 0.962.