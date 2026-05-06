Portillo's 27-Save Game Puts Ontario Up In Pacific Division Semifinals

The Ontario Reign beat the Coachella Valley Firebirds 2-1 in Game Three to take a 2-1 series lead in the Pacific Division Semifinals of the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs.
After a steady start to the game, Coachella Valley took firm control in the final 7:55 minutes of the first period, putting up 10 of the last 12 shots of the frame that included the opening goal of the game via the stick of forward Jani Nyman, giving the Firebirds a 1-0 lead heading into the first break.
Ontario and Coachella Valley were even in shots at seven apiece in the second period, although two of the Firebirds' shots came in an unsuccessful power play. Still, no team scored in this frame.
The Reign had a dream start to the third period that eventually won them the game, going on a 5-0 shooting run in the first 7:16 of the frame that included the equalizer by forward Aatu Jamsen and the game-winner by forward Logan Brown. Coachella Valley did not register their first shot in the period until the 10:35 mark. Including that shot, the Firebirds outshot the Reign 6-3 for the remainder of the game, but Ontario goalie Erik Portillo kept the W secure for the Reign.
Portillo wound up making 27 saves off 28 shots for a save percentage of 0.964.
Firebirds goalie Nikke Kokko made 22 saves off 24 shots for a save percentage of 0.917.