Portillo's 27-Save Game Puts Ontario Up In Pacific Division Semifinals

The Reign had a dream start to the third period that eventually won them the game, going on a 5-0 shooting run in the first 7:16 of the frame that included the equalizer by forward Aatu Jamsen and the game-winner by forward Logan Brown. Coachella Valley did not register their first shot in the period until the 10:35 mark. Including that shot, the Firebirds outshot the Reign 6-3 for the remainder of the game, but Ontario goalie Erik Portillo kept the W secure for the Reign.