Primeau's 35-Save Game Gives Chicago Wolves Game One in Western Conference Finals

After being well rested during the first intermission, Eagles forward Tristen Nielsen would score his team's second power play goal with the first shot of the middle period 33 seconds in to put Colorado up 2-1. The Eagles would slip up after that point as a holding penalty on Taylor Makar put Chicago on their third man-advantage situation. Forward and AHL All-Star Bradly Nadeau would answer with a game-tying power play goal at the 7:12 mark. Not too long after, Colorado would once again put the Wolves on their fourth man-advantage of the game and again forward Noel Gunler would find the back of the net after deflecting a pass from Skyler Brind'Amour at the 12:54 mark for the game-winning goal to put Chicago up 3-2 after 40 minutes. The Wolves would also slip up as they put Colorado on their fifth, albeit unsuccessful power play towards the end of the second frame and another eventual unsuccessful sixth one to begin the third period.