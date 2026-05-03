Resilient Texas Force Overtime, Game Five Against Chicago In Central Semifinals

The Wolves took the momentum of that goal in the end of the second period towards the top of the final frame as in the third minute, Noah Philp put in what should have been the insurance goal in a 2-on-1 situation, setting the score at 4-2. But after that point, the Stars showed grit, outshooting the Wolves 12-6 the rest of the game and put in two more goals, one by defenseman Vladislav Kolyachonok, and the equalizer scored 11 seconds before the end of regulation by forward Kole Lind, sending this game into overtime.