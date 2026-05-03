Resilient Texas Force Overtime, Game Five Against Chicago In Central Semifinals

The Texas Stars beat the Chicago Wolves 5-4 after overtime to force Game Five in the Central Division Semifinals in the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs.
Texas outshot Chicago 4-1 for the first 7:27 of the game with the Stars' fourth shot resulting in the game-opening goal via the stick of forward Antonio Stranges. However, the lead was short-lived as Texas committed a penalty 1:13 minutes later, allowing Chicago forward and AHL All-Star Bradly Nadeau to cash in and tie the game. Texas would get the 2-1 lead back at the 10:49 mark when in a 4v4 situation, Cameron Hughes would score off a breakaway. Chicago would still fight back, pocketing the equalizer 2:56 minutes later thanks to forward Evan Vierling, tying the score back at 2-2 into first intermission.
In a second period that was relatively even with the Stars just barely outshooting the Wolves 11-8, Chicago only scored in the final minute by Ivan Ryabkin due to a costly giveaway by Texas' Lyke Krys.
The Wolves took the momentum of that goal in the end of the second period towards the top of the final frame as in the third minute, Noah Philp put in what should have been the insurance goal in a 2-on-1 situation, setting the score at 4-2. But after that point, the Stars showed grit, outshooting the Wolves 12-6 the rest of the game and put in two more goals, one by defenseman Vladislav Kolyachonok, and the equalizer scored 11 seconds before the end of regulation by forward Kole Lind, sending this game into overtime.
Thanks to a Nadeau double minor, Texas forward Artem Shlaine cashed in, forcing Game Five.
Texas goalie Remi Poirier made 19 saves off 23 shots for a save percentage of 0.826 for the win.
Chicago goalie Cayden Primeau made 32 saves off 37 shots for a save percentage of 0.864.