Rockford IceHogs Forward Nick Lardis Named AHL Rookie Of The Month

Rockford IceHogs forward Nick Lardis has been named AHL Rookie of the Month for October.

Lardis notched four goals, 12 points, and was a +11 in eight games in October. He is now up to 13 points in 10 games.

A third round selection of the Blackhawks in 2023, Lardis leads all AHL rookies in scoring this season.

The 20-year-old appeared in one AHL game at the end of thee 2023-24 season and had a fantastic first month as a pro. A prolific junior hockey goal scorer, Lardis' scoring touch appears to have carried over to the AHL.

The Oakville, Ont., native finished his OHL career with 155 goals and 269 points in 234 games, including a league-leading 71 goals in 65 games last season while being named a First Team All-Star.

He was named AHL Player of the Week for the week of Oct. 19.