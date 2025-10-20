Rockford IceHogs Forward Nick Lardis Named AHL Player Of The Week

Rockford IceHogs forward Nick Lardis has been named AHL Player of the Week for the period ending Oct. 19.

Lardis notched two goals and five assists in three games with Rockford this week.

The 20-year-old assisted on the overtime winner against the Texas Stars on Oct. 17, scored his first goal as a professional and again assisted on the overtime winner against the Chicago Wolves on Oct. 18, and added four points in a loss against to Wolves on Oct. 19

A third round selection of the Chicago Blackhawks in 2023, Lardis has two goals and eight points in five games this season and leads all rookies in scoring. He appeared in one AHL game in the 2023-24 season.

Lardis' early transition to the AHL is a great sign for both the IceHogs and Blackhawks.

The Oakville, Ont., native finished his OHL career with 155 goals and 269 points in 234 games, including scoring a league-leading 71 goals in 65 games last season while being named a First Team All-Star.