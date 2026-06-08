Seeley's Crunch Time Game-Winner Forces Game Seven In Western Conference Finals

The Chicago Wolves beat the Colorado Eagles 3-2 to tie the Western Conference Finals 3-3 and set up a finale Monday night for the rights to face the Toronto Marlies in the Calder Cup Finals.
Despite Chicago being the recipient of the first power play of the game at the 1:21 mark of the first period, Colorado put up the first six shots in the opening 8:07 minutes where the Eagles took advantage of their own first power play and scored at the 6:09 mark courtesy of defenseman Jack Ahcan to go up 1-0. For a span of 4:48 minutes later in the frame, the Colorado outshot Chicago 7-2 with the Wolves eventually succumbing to the shot-volume pressure and giving up a second goal via the stick of Eagles forward Valtteri Puustinen from the slot to give the Avs AHL affiliates the 2-0 lead into the first intermission.
Colorado continued the onslaught as they outshot Chicago 12-8 in the middle frame, including a span of 8:55 minutes where the Eagles blasted nine straight shots. But it was on the Wolves' second man-advantage situation where a brief window popped open at the 2:07 mark for defenseman Juuso Valimaki to cut Colorado's lead in half at 2-1 after 40 minutes.
After both teams produced only seven combined shots in the first 11:27 minutes of the final period, the Wolves would go on a very efficient 4-2 shooting run in the next 4:18 minutes where Chicago defenseman Joel Nystrom would 360 his way to juke out Colorado forward TJ Tynan to score the game-tying goal, and then fellow defenseman Ronan Seeley would snap a one-timer from the left face-off zone at the 15:46 mark for the game-winning goal to complete the 3-2 comeback and set up a finale Game Seven.
Chicago Wolves goalie Amir Miftakhov made 35 saves off 37 shots for a save percentage of 0.946.
Colorado Eagles goalie Trent Miner made 19 saves off 22 shots for a save percentage of 0.864.