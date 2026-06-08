Seeley's Crunch Time Game-Winner Forces Game Seven In Western Conference Finals

Despite Chicago being the recipient of the first power play of the game at the 1:21 mark of the first period, Colorado put up the first six shots in the opening 8:07 minutes where the Eagles took advantage of their own first power play and scored at the 6:09 mark courtesy of defenseman Jack Ahcan to go up 1-0. For a span of 4:48 minutes later in the frame, the Colorado outshot Chicago 7-2 with the Wolves eventually succumbing to the shot-volume pressure and giving up a second goal via the stick of Eagles forward Valtteri Puustinen from the slot to give the Avs AHL affiliates the 2-0 lead into the first intermission.