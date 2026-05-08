Murashov’s Mindset Makes Him & Penguins’ AHL team Calder Cup-Caliber

Murashov can also adapt to the situation and mentally prepare for a big game. “The perspective he has, how mindful he is, how kind, his sense of humor but also how he can turn a switch from the nice, kind, thoughtful person to the dog on the ice, the killer. He can turn that switch on,” Tisi noted earlier in the season. He can flip that switch and become that elite goaltender. He can be the killer, and this season, that killer made him a goaltender who could handle the AHL's toughness. The Bears tried to get to his crease and win physical puck battles. He stood his ground and still controlled the series.