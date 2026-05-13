Springfield Thunderbirds Are Up Against the Wall Again in Calder Cup Playoffs

Aside from where talent is in the lineup, the Thunderbirds must play their tight-checking game, something they did at the start of Game One but drifted away from. “We had good intentions to play our way, and then in the second period we got away from how we play the game,” Ott noted after the game. For the most part, the Thunderbird made Game One a slow and physical game, and the key is to make the five-game series a grind for the Penguins.