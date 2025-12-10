Springfield Thunderbirds Sign Dillon Dube To PTO

The St. Louis Blues announced forward Dillon Dube will be joining their AHL affiliate Springfield Thunderbirds on a professional tryout (PTO).

Dube was one of five former members of Canada's 2018 World Junior hockey team that were charged with sexual assault from an alleged incident in 2018 in London, Ont. All five players were acquitted in July. Dube becomes the third of the five to sign an AHL contract.

The 27-year-old played for Dinamo Minsk in the KHL last season and had 11 points in 42 games.

A second round selection of the Calgary Flames in 2016, Dube has 127 points in 325 career NHL games and 56 points in 56 career AHL games.

