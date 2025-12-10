Dillon Dube Becomes Final Player Acquitted In Hockey Canada Trial To Join A Team

Dillon Dube's road back to the NHL has officially begun.

The 27-year-old, who spent last season playing for Minsk Dynamo in Russia, signed a professional tryout with the St. Louis Blues' AHL affiliate on Wednesday. Dube is the fifth — and final — player from Canada's 2018 world junior team that was acquitted of sexual assault to join a pro team this season.

"This decision follows a comprehensive review of the details of his case and discussions at all levels of our organization," the Blues said in a statement on Wednesday. "We are confident in the decision to offer the tryout and will provide the necessary support to ensure Dillon contributes positively both on the ice and in the community. We will always hold our players to the highest of standards, consistent with the core values of our organization, and that will be emphasized as we move forward."

The NHL announced in September that the five players – Dube, Michael McLeod, Carter Hart, Cal Foote and Alex Formenton – who were charged with sexual assault stemming from an alleged incident that occurred in 2018, were suspended until Dec. 1, but were eligible to sign contracts as of Oct. 15.

Hart, who signed a two-year contract with the Vegas Golden Knights, has so far been the only player to return to the NHL. However, Foote signed an AHL contract with the Chicago Wolves last week. McLeod has been playing in the KHL, while Formenton is playing in Switzerland.

Dube, who was the captain of the Canadian team that won gold at the 2018 world juniors, was originally a second-round pick of the Calgary Flames. The Golden, B.C., native spent six seasons with the Flames, where he had a career-high 18 goals and 45 points in 2022-23.

The Blues, which also signed Robby Fabbri to a two-way contract on Wednesday, said Dube would report to the Springfield Thunderbirds in the AHL after receiving his work visa. But with injuries claiming Jordan Kyrou, Jimmy Snuggerud, Alexey Toropchenko and Nick Bjugstad, there could be a need for him at the NHL level.

Here's a look at where — and how — the other four players from the Hockey Canada sexual assault trial have been playing:

Carter Hart

Hart, who signed a two-year, $4-million contract with the Golden Knights, has made three starts so far this season, where he’s gone 2-0-1 with a 2.80 GAA and a .889 save percentage.

Cal Foote

A first-round pick of the Tampa Bay Lightning, Foote signed a contract with the Carolina Hurricanes' AHL affiliate. In two games, the defenseman has two assists and a plus-5 rating.

Michael McLeod

The 12th overall pick of the New Jersey Devils in 2016, McLeod has spent the past two seasons in the KHL in Russia. In 19 games with Omsk this year, the center has six goals and 15 points in 19 games.

Alex Formenton

The Senators still hold the NHL rights to Formenton, who was a second-round pick in 2017. Since the RFA didn't sign by the Dec. 1 deadline, he's ineligible to play in the NHL this season. But the winger has spent three seasons playing for Ambri-Piotta in Switzerland, where he has five goals and nine points in 22 games this year.

