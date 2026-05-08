Springfield's Series Win Over Providence is an Upset but Not a Surprise

By all means, this was an upset. However, it's not a surprise. Yes, the Bruins were a hot pick to win the Cup, with the best record, coach, and goaltender in the AHL. At the same time, this Thunderbird team is playing the right way at the right time and better than many people have given them credit for, until now. "We know we have a really good team, and we backed it up with great goaltending," Steve Ott stated after the Game Four 1-0 overtime win, a win that punched their ticket to the Atlantic Division Final.