T-Birds Goalie Romanov's Shutout Forces Game Five In Atlantic Division Finals

In the second period, the Thunderbirds outshot the Penguins 7-2 for the first 16:14 minutes where Wilkes-Barre/Scranton put up two unsuccessful shots in two power plays. In Springfield's one and only man-advantage in that time, the T-Birds scored the game-opening and game-winning power play goal courtesy of forward Dillon Dube at the 16:14 mark. The Pens put up four shots in the remainder of the frame but could not score an equalizer going into the final period.