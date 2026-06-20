The Toronto Marlies Are 2026 Calder Cup Champions

Toronto came into the second period with a fiery start: After coming up empty in one power play in the first period, the Marlies drew two penalties in the first 5:09 of the middle frame. In the first man-advantage situation, forward Benoit-Olivier Groux shot from a sharp angle from the right to squeeze the puck past goalie Cayden Primeau and level the game 2-2. Just eight seconds after a 4v4 situation expired, forward Jacob Quillan knocked in the puck off the doorstep of the crease after a well-found feed by forward Easton Cowan to put the Eastern Conference champions up in the contest for the first time at 3-2. Not long after, Toronto would find themselves on their fourth power play and forward Vinni Lettieri would make it a quick one, scoring the Marlies' eventual championship-winning goal three seconds in to double the team's lead at 4-2. For the last 2:41 minutes of the period, the Wolves put up six consecutive shots to end the frame, aided by their second and third power plays that intersected for 1:37 minutes into a two-man advantage. Chicago put up one power play goal courtesy of Unger-Sorum six seconds before second intermission to cut into Toronto's lead at 4-3.